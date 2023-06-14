Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,720 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQNR. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 553.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,045,000 after buying an additional 282,538 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Equinor ASA by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA during the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA by 100.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,416,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,100 shares during the period. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at $464,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Trading Down 0.2 %

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

NYSE EQNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,115. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The stock has a market cap of $97.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.07%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

