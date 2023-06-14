Entain (LON:ENT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

ENT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

Entain Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of ENT traded down GBX 115.52 ($1.45) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,205.98 ($15.09). The company had a trading volume of 8,928,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 994.60 ($12.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.98). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,389.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.13. The stock has a market cap of £7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,099.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

