Entain (LON:ENT) Trading Up 0.1%

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating) was up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,308.50 ($16.37) and last traded at GBX 1,297.50 ($16.23). Approximately 1,179,125 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,879,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($16.22).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ENT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,805 ($22.59) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, March 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.77) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,822.50 ($22.80).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,389.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,377.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.75, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20,099.68, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

