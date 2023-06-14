Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF) Shares Purchased by Aristeia Capital LLC

Aristeia Capital LLC raised its position in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC’s holdings in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition were worth $13,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTF. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 12,152 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 430,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,348,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 6.5% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 183,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition alerts:

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41. Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $10.62.

About Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition

Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENTF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise 4.0 Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.