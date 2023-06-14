Environmental Tectonics (OTCMKTS:ETCC) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Environmental Tectonics Co. (OTCMKTS:ETCC – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.64. Environmental Tectonics shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 68,014 shares trading hands.

Environmental Tectonics Stock Up 9.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.24.

Environmental Tectonics Company Profile

Environmental Tectonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of software driven products. The firm also offers services used to create and monitor the physiological effects of motion on humans and equipment and to control, modify, simulate, and measure environmental conditions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Commercial/Industrial Systems (CIS), and Corporate.

