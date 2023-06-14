Enzyme (MLN) Price Hits $16.57 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 14th. One Enzyme token can now be bought for $16.57 or 0.00066168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Enzyme has a market capitalization of $34.22 million and $8.57 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Enzyme Token Profile

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,069,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,065,620 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.

Enzyme’s token is MLN and has a dual use: it enables access the MLN network, and is used to incentivise developers to build on Enzyme.”

Enzyme Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme using one of the exchanges listed above.

