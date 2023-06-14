Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.39. The company had a trading volume of 487,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,699. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $127.21 and a one year high of $160.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

