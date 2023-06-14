Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 118 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 0.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $451.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $453.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $473.40. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $429.10 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $1.87 dividend. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.00.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.