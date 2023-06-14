Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 280 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,481,000 after purchasing an additional 12,481 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 488.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its position in Mastercard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $6.33 on Wednesday, reaching $377.71. 953,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,352. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $392.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $374.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.