Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,421 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 0.9% of Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.53 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 304,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,062. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average is $59.59.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

