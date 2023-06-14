Eqis Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $11,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT traded up $6.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $289.46. The stock had a trading volume of 50,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

