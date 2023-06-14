Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,189. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

