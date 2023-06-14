Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,852 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Financial Corp CA bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,889 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 112,849 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,319 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 72,924 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.17.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.60. 718,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,932. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

