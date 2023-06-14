Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $4.86 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,659 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 0.5% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 52,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 268,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 135,746 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,866,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

GDX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,928,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,072,898. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.