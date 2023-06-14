Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,437 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,968,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,854. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 9.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.