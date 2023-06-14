Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 269 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Mastercard by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $417.27.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

MA traded up $6.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $377.44. 910,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.22 and a 200 day moving average of $364.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $392.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.85, for a total value of $48,042,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,808,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,111,760,024.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 542,079 shares of company stock valued at $207,174,711. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

