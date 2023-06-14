Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 369 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $222.56. The stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,022. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 8,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,600,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 661,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,408,326.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,842,866. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

