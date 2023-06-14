Eqis Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 998,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,427,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

