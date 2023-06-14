Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.87 Per Share

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Equinix in a report released on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $6.93. The consensus estimate for Equinix’s current full-year earnings is $27.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equinix’s Q3 2023 earnings at $6.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.98 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $7.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $28.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $31.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EQIX. Argus boosted their price objective on Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $687.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $760.00 to $775.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $702.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $781.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $756.59 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $723.53 and its 200 day moving average is $705.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.64. Equinix has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $762.69.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. Equinix’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Equinix by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,650,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Equinix by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,934,000 after acquiring an additional 177,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,390,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total value of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.44, for a total transaction of $753,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,462,478.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.64, for a total value of $3,619,674.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,684,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,221 shares of company stock valued at $13,488,866 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.47%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

