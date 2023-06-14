Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 638,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81,873 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,458 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,979,231. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.21.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

