Equitable Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 611,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $47,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,898,305. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $79.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

