Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $31.22 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,969 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned 6.21% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Planning Directions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.79. 3,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,982. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $68.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

