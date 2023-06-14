Equitable Holdings Inc. Has $34.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,152,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646,631 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $34,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 57,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,244,335. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.71.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

