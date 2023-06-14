Equitable Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,853 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $40,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.54. 1,659,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,991,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $69.09 and a 52-week high of $77.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

