Equitable Holdings Inc. Sells 35,690 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Equitable Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,690 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $80,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $237,487,000. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,301,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092,198 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,268,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,692 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $99,451,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. 6,675,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $97.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.