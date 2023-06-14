Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 13th (AMPH, CGNT, COTY, CSTR, DMZPY, EBR, FLIC, GNE, IVZ, KW)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2023

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 13th:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.