Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 13th (AMPH, CGNT, COTY, CSTR, DMZPY, EBR, FLIC, GNE, IVZ, KW)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 13th:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Coty (NYSE:COTY)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

