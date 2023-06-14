Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for June 13th (AMPH, CGNT, COTY, CSTR, DMZPY, EBR, FLIC, GNE, IVZ, KW)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 13th:
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a sell rating.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
