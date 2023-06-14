Ergo Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 13th. Ergo has a market cap of $86.62 million and $369,613.49 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00004730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26,035.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.95 or 0.00299385 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.64 or 0.00524839 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00058877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00405304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 70,342,776 coins. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

