Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) versus Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Head to Head Review

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) and Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.1% of Ero Copper shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Ero Copper and Spectris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ero Copper 17.65% 14.30% 6.41% Spectris N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ero Copper $426.40 million 4.25 $101.83 million $0.80 24.49 Spectris $1.78 billion 2.35 $477.02 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ero Copper and Spectris’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Spectris has higher revenue and earnings than Ero Copper.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ero Copper and Spectris, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ero Copper 0 2 0 0 2.00 Spectris 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ero Copper presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.30%. Given Ero Copper’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ero Copper is more favorable than Spectris.

Risk & Volatility

Ero Copper has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectris has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ero Copper beats Spectris on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ero Copper

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Spectris

(Get Rating)

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors. The HBK segment offers differentiated sensing, testing, modelling and simulation solutions for product development. The Omega segment provides process improvement, specialist sensors, and omni-channel distribution services. The Industrial Solutions segment operates high-value precision in-line sensing and monitors businesses. It also provides particle measuring systems, a solution to measure and monitor contamination levels in clean and controlled environments. In addition, the company offers red lion controls, an industrial automation tool that provides solutions to connect, monitor, and control disparate assets, as well as provides servomex, a specialist in gas and moisture analysis solutions. Further, it provides data and insights, test equipment and software for industrial applications. Additionally, the company offers sensor, instrument, software, and services technology, as well as provides training, technical support, spare parts, calibration, and maintenance services. It serves pharmaceutical, automotive, electronics, semiconductors, technology-LED, and primary and advanced materials industries. Spectris plc was incorporated in 1986 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.