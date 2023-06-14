ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB) Director Sells $483,750.00 in Stock

ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hix sold 7,500 shares of ESAB stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,163.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

ESAB Stock Up 1.6 %

ESAB traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $65.62. The company had a trading volume of 171,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,218. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.36. ESAB Co. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $65.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.26 million. ESAB had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

ESAB Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from ESAB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESAB’s payout ratio is 6.08%.

A number of research firms have commented on ESAB. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ESAB from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of ESAB in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESAB

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ESAB during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in ESAB during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESAB in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ESAB by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESAB Company Profile

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

Further Reading

