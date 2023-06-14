Essential Planning LLC. Buys New Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Essential Planning LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,723,000 after purchasing an additional 22,645 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 17,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC stock traded up $1.41 on Wednesday, reaching $194.12. 109,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,165. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.69. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $170.83 and a 1 year high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

