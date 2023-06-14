Essential Planning LLC. Invests $1.13 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.9% of Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.17. 59,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,567. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $217.12 and a 12-month high of $259.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $243.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.