Essential Planning LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 372,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,174,114. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2693 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

