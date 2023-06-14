Essential Planning LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,883 Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.48. 998,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,427,237. The company has a market cap of $143.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $113.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

