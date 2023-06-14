Ethereum Classic (ETC) Market Capitalization Tops $2.15 Billion

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.22 or 0.00058643 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $72.04 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25,960.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.46 or 0.00298381 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00521480 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.39 or 0.00405980 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003848 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,443,246 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

