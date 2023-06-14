Euler Hits One Day Volume of $462,695.28 (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 14th. One Euler token can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00006221 BTC on exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $26.94 million and $462,695.28 worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euler has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Euler

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,666,735 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

