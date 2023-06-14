Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a drop of 66.9% from the May 15th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Euro Manganese Trading Down 5.4 %

OTCMKTS:EUMNF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.13. 219,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,979. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Euro Manganese has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

About Euro Manganese

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its principal property is the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings located to the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

