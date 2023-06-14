EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Up 11.1%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 23,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 36,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVE in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on EVE in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on EVE in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.49.

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Research analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of EVE by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in EVE by 240.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60,526 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in EVE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000.

Eve Holding, Inc develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of eVTOLs; provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

