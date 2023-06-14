Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.39 Million in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of IDT at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDT by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,831 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IDT by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,155,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 129,726 shares in the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDT by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 649,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 319,663 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDT by 98.7% in the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDT. TheStreet raised shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

In other news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $112,056.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,953.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Nadine Shea sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $43,778.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,969.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $193,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDT traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.14. 39,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,288. IDT Co. has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

