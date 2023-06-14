Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Invests $8.03 Million in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,029,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 7.4% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $82,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.86. 642,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,570. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.31 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day moving average of $58.27.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1523 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

