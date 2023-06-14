Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.18. 139,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,157. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $187.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $210.00.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

