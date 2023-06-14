Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,684 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.47. 1,561,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,880,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.30%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

