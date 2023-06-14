Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VSS traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,898. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.03 and a 12 month high of $114.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

