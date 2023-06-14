Eversept Partners LP Has $2.62 Million Position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Eversept Partners LP trimmed its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,592 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.98% of Cabaletta Bio worth $2,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,808,000. Boone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,469,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter worth $17,531,000. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CABA stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.71. The company had a trading volume of 145,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,342. The company has a market capitalization of $398.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.54. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20.

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts predict that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 22,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $259,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $236,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

