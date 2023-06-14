Eversept Partners LP Invests $5.14 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 63,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 238,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,644,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,309,121,000 after purchasing an additional 585,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Incyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,552,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,609,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Incyte by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $613,542,000 after purchasing an additional 56,188 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,697,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,086,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on INCY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Shares of INCY traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 402,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,345. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.61 and a 52 week high of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.17 million. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

