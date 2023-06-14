Eversept Partners LP Makes New Investment in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 691,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132,000. Catalent accounts for approximately 2.9% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 969,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,739,748. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Catalent

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTLT. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.73.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.