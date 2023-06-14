Eversept Partners LP Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Eversept Partners LP decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Humana makes up about 1.0% of Eversept Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eversept Partners LP’s holdings in Humana were worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1,257.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 95 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of HUM stock traded down $69.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $443.55. 2,736,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $516.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.95. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.70 and a 1-year high of $571.30. The firm has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

