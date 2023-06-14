Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,799 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 2.6% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3,069.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ASND. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $186.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $142.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $132.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ASND traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.09. 35,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,365. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.11. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $64.33 and a 12 month high of $134.52.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.84) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.53 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 150.65% and a negative net margin of 721.72%. Analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -10.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company also develops TransCon Growth Hormone for treating pediatric GHD, adult GHD, and turner syndrome; TransCon Parathyroid Hormone for adult patients with hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for achondroplasia.

