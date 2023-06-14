Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Has $5.07 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up about 4.9% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $612.00 to $586.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $536.94.

NOW stock traded up $5.28 on Wednesday, hitting $560.00. 306,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,657,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $488.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.09. The stock has a market cap of $114.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $337.00 and a 12-month high of $563.63.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,569 shares of company stock worth $16,256,660. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

