Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Sells 3,834 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 1.7% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 621,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 177,118 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.04.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.22. 4,518,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,242,859. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day moving average of $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $883,760 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

