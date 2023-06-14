Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000. Brookfield comprises 1.3% of Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BN. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Brookfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,507. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $54.08. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $23.30 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In other news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.